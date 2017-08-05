Police nab Bishop for rape

Police in Kasama have arrested a 45-year-old Bishop of Radiant Church International for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman.

Northern Province Commissioner of Police Richard Mweene has revealed to ZANIS that the named victim reported that she was raped on August 2, by Bishop Cephas Mabo of Radiant Church International of Malama Compound in Kasama.

Mr. Mweene said the incident happened in the bush on the Kasama-Isoka Road around 12:30 hours where several church members had gone to the mountains to pray.

He says while there the two found themselves in a secluded place when the Bishop allegedly raped the victim.

Mr. Mweene said the victim later attempted to commit suicide after the incident by drinking a poisonous liquid.

She has since been admitted to Kasama General Hospital whereas the suspect is in police custody.

Meanwhile Mr. Mweene says Police have apprehended three people who were found in possession of various explosives.

He told ZANIS that the three were found with seven explosives which include two litres of sulphuric acid, five packets of Urea fertilizer and mica powder after police conducted

a search on them.

The Northern province police chief said the three were apprehended after police suspected them of being in possession of dangerous weapons.

Mr. Mweene revealed that the suspects include two Zambians and a Congolese national who have since been remanded in police custody.

Meanwhile, the Zambian DNA has commended the Zambia Police Service for the professional manner they have conducted themselves, during the period of the invocation of Article 31 that has given them more powers to deal with lawbreakers.

Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says there have been no arrests on innocent citizens during the same period.

Mr. Mulemwa says those accusing the police of being partisan are saying so out of malice and ill will.

He states that the role of the Police Service is to maintain law and order, which they are doing in a professional manner.

Mr. Mulemwa has urged the Police to continue the good work of bringing to book all those who are bent on disturbing the peace that Zambia has enjoyed over the years.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News by Mr. Mulemwa