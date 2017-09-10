Police probe teen sex scandal

Police in Lusaka have opened an inquiry on the property where 70 teenagers were caught conducting illicit activities in Woodlands area.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says investigations are to establish what the property was being used for.

Ms Katongo says the caretaker who was allegedly on the run has since been interviewed by Police.

She says reports that the children were as young as 13 years is NOT true, because those that were released were around 17 and 20 Years old.

Ms Katongo has further called on parents to monitor the activities of their children.

She was speaking when she featured on ZNBC’s Seven Days today Programme.

And Families Are Nations President Judith Mwila described the event as regrettable.

Mrs. Mwila urged the parents to the children who were involved to consider taking them for counselling.

Meanwhile, four people have died in a road accident which happened 35 kilometers away from Mkushi town on the Great North Road around 06:30hrs this morning.

Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi says three people, who include the two drivers of a Power Tools bus and a truck, died on the spot when the vehicles were involved in a head on collision.

Mr. Likashi has told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that 68 passengers where initially admitted at Mkushi District Hospital but one died, bringing the total death toll to four.

Mr. Likashi says the Power Tools bus was heading to Kitwe while the truck was heading north.

He says two of the dead are males while the remaining are females.

And Mkushi District Commissioner Luka Mwamba is appealing to Copperbelt residents whose relatives travelled to Nakonde for business to go to Mkushi to identify the bodies.

Mr. Mwamba says the deceased have not yet been identified and their bodies are lying in the Mkushi District Hospital.

Meanwhile Road safety and Transport Agency-RTSA- Head of Public relations Fred Mubanga has confirmed the accident saying the agency is concerned with poor road safety.

Mr. Mubanga says RTSA will investigate the matter and urged members of the public to be patient on the road to avoid accidents.

Meanwhile, three people of the same family have died in Namwala District – Southern Province after their house caught fire.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso confirmed the Development to ZANIS in Namwala.

Mr Kapeso has identified the deceased as Muyunda Mwiinde aged 32 year and the two children Mubita Abudula aged 9 and Martin Mwiinde aged 1 and ½ years.

The Southern province police commissioner says the source of the fire is not yet known.

The three bodies have since been retrieved and are lying in Namwala District hospital mortuary.