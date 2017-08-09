Police pursue armed Robbers

Police on the Copperbelt are pursuing two armed robbers who shot dead two officers from the Anti Robbery squad.

This was after four Robbers stole 231 thousand 530 Kwacha from Star Bakery in Ndola.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga says one of the Officers Sargent Bernard Chilubula was shot by the criminals during an exchange of fire in Ndola’s Misundu Senior area.

This was after the criminal who pretended to have surrendered over-powered the unsuspecting officer and grabbed his gun.

She told ZNBC news that the criminal who has since been killed shot Inspector Chilubula on the shoulder and Chest.

Ms Katanga said the other Officer Sergeant Francis Kunda died at

Ndola Central Hospital from bullet wounds sustained in the shooting.

She said two robbers were also killed in the shot out while police recovered two pistols, six rounds of ammunition and a car used in the Robbery.

Ms Katanga said a civilian who was also shot in the cross fire is stable.

The Police Commissioner who visited the funeral homes for the two killed officers consoled the bereaved families.

The bodies of the two officers and two criminals are lying at Ndola Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial.