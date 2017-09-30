Police stops PF from solidarity march

The Police command in Lusaka has advised Patriotic Front -PF members not to go ahead with their planned solidarity march for Minister of Finance Felix Mutati as he presents the 2018 national budget to parliament this afternoon.

This is on account that the proclaimed state of threatened public emergency is still in force.

The PF members have since obliged and will not go ahead with the solidarity.

PF National Youth Chairperson Stephen Kampyongo has confirmed this to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also Minister of Home Affairs says the PF will observe the law.

On Thursday, Lusaka province youth chairperson had announced that members would go to parliament to offer solidarity to Mr. Mutati because they are highly expectant of good things in the 2018 national budget.