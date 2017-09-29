Govt to recruit more Police officers

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has told Parliament that government will soon recruit police officers to address the issue of shortage of man power in the country.

Speaking in Parliament in response to a question from Chitambo Member of Parliament Remember Mutale, on the recruitment of police officers, Mr. Kampyongo says his Ministry is liaising with the Ministry of Finance so that the recruitment can be done

as soon as possible.

Mr. Kampyongo said government is aware of the lack of man power in the police service especially with the coming of new police stations.

He said the recruitment will be done countrywide.