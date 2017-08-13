POWER CLOSING IN ON ZESCO

Power Dynamos Football Club have closed in on the FAZ/MTN Super League leaders Zesco United despite the Kitwe side drawing one all against Nkwazi in a week 22 fixture played today in Lusaka.

Power are now second on the table on 37 point, one behind Zesco United who are on 38 points before the Ndola side play Nchanga Rangers in Chingola on Sunday.

Defending champions Zanaco also draw one all against Mufulira wanderers at Shinde Stadium while it was the same result between Nakambala Leopards and visiting Green Buffaloes.

In Kitwe Nkana beat Napsa Stars by a goal to nil while Red Arrows whitewashed Real Nakonde by three goals to nil.

The other fixture of the day saw Green Eagles battling to a nil all draw against Lumwana Radiants.