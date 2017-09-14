“POWER OUT OF ORDER”

Football Association of Zambia-FAZ- president Andrew Kamanga says Power Dynamos will face disciplinary action for pulling out of the Barclays Cup.

Kamamga says although the club raised valid concerns but the manner it issued concerns was not right.

He says Football House had a fruitful meeting with all clubs participating in the Barclay’s cup tournament.

Kamanga has told journalists at a briefing in Lusaka that among issues was sharing costs with clubs.

He adds that gate taking will be split between FAZ and clubs.

Meanwhile ZANACO Football Club will play in the semi-finals of the Barclay’s cup following Power Dynamos’ withdraw from the tournament.

Meanwhile, FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe said Zambia has been given 2 more slots to participate in the CAF championship and Confederations Cup.

Liwewe said there is consideration to include winners of the Barclay’s cup to represent the country at continental level.

And Barclay’s Bank Head Marketing and Corporate Relations Mato Shimabale said concerns raised by clubs have been taken into account.

Shimabale said Barclays Bank will continue to collaborate with FAZ to improve football in the country.