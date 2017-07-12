President Lungu commissions construction of Dundumwezi road

President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the construction of the Kalomo, Namwala, and Itezhi Tezhi roads.

President Lungu says the road will be constructed at a cost of twenty-one million United State dollars over a period of two years.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Lungu urged the people of Itezhi tezhi to maintain peace and unity.

The President said it is only through peace that development will be delivered to many parts of Zambia.

President Lungu said he appreciates the political support he got from Southern province and will do everything to improve the lives of the people.

He said government will continue creating jobs through various projects such as the construction of roads.

President Lungu reminded the people to take any concerns to their Members of Parliament who will in turn inform him.

He said he will welcome opposition MPs that need development for their people.

And Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale urged the people to support President Edgar Lungu.

He said under the PF government, Southern Province has registered many development projects in various sectors such as health, infrastructure, agriculture and education.