President LUNGU ready to meet HH

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland says President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema have agreed to meet and dialogue over their differences.

Mrs. Scotland says the two leaders have agreed to come up with a road map ahead of 2021.

She says it is in this vein that she will appoint an envoy to help with the talks.

Mrs. Scotland says the talks will include the church and civil society.

She disclosed that it has also been agreed that a meeting will be held in 2019 to check on the progress made on the matter.

Mrs. Scotland said the two leaders have also agreed to forget about the past and move forward.

She was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka.

Mrs. Scotland said she is impressed because both parties are committed to promoting peace and security.