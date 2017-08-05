President Zuma jets in

South African President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Zambia ahead of the official opening of the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show this afternoon.

President Zuma arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 09 hrs.

The visiting head of state was received by President Edgar Lungu.

Upon arrival, Mr. Zuma was accorded a 21-gun salute and he later inspected the guard of honour.

The South African Leader accompanied by President Lungu also took time to greet cabinet ministers who were present at the airport to witness his arrival.