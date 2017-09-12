Probe into Sithembile’s death welcomed

The Livingstone Press Club -LPC has commended Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya for ordering a thorough maternal case review following the death of Zambia Daily Mail Sub-Editor Sithembile Siwawa Zulu.

In a statement to ZNBC News in Livingstone, club president Brian Hatyoka says the club is saddened by the death of Mrs. Zulu two days after she gave birth at one of the biggest health institutions in Zambia.

Mr. Hatyoka says the Minister’s call is timely as it will help answer the concerns of many Zambians surrounding Mrs. Zulu’s death.

He says it is the club’s view that the case review will give a clear direction on how maternal issues should be handled to save lives especially that Zambia has a record of 591 maternal deaths occurring per 100,000 live births according to UNICEF.

Mr. Hatyoka says Mrs. Zulu was an award winning and seasoned journalist and that her death is a blow to the media fraternity and the nation at large.

He says the Club joins the rest of the country in wishing the bereaved family and the entire management and staff at the Zambia Daily Mail heartfelt condolences.