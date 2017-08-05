Provide evidence-HH challenged

President Edgar Lungu has challenged incarcerated UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to provide evidence that his votes in the August 11, 2016 General elections were stolen.

The President says he is the legitimately elected President of Zambia arising from last year’s elections.

The Head of State says all local and international election monitors that witnessed the 2016 general elections declared the polls free and fair and endorsed the results.

President Lungu was speaking to journalists shortly after he together with his South African counterpart toured various stands at this year’s 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show.

He further said Mr. Hichilema is a suspect and the courts will handle the matter.

President Lungu also said he allowed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to visit Mr. Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum prison in Kabwe.

And President Lungu says the country has continued to be peaceful and people are going about their business.

He says it is unfortunate that some people are reporting falsehood on the situation in the country despite.

And President Lungu says Zambia will continue to work and strengthen relations with South Africa to enhance the lives of people in both countries.

President Lungu says the two countries can learn from one each other because they face similar challenges.

And in a separate interview, South African President Jacob Zuma said he is impressed with the various exhibitions at the agricultural show.

President Zuma said the two countries will continue to foster a conducive relationship that will strengthen both the mutual and bilateral ties.

He also said he is impressed with the farmers’ initiative to add value to the raw materials.