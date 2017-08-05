PSMF GIVES OUT K35M

The Public Service Micro Finance Company has financed 80 tractors and other Agro equipment to different public service workers valued at over 35 Million Kwacha.

Company Chief Executive Officer Mubanga Mwiko says the first half of 2017 has been fruitful as response from civil service is overwhelming.

Mr. Mwiko says the company has given out about 8 million Kwacha in short loans since January 2017.

And Mr. Mwiko says the company will start giving mortgages to public service workers starting end of next year.

He said the Public Service Micro Finance Company has financed about 9 thousand public service workers since 2013 through loan facilities worth 209 million Kwacha.

Mr. Mwiko was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News at the on-going 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka.