PUBLIC EMERGENCY APPROVED

Parliament has unanimously approved President Edgar Lungu’s declaration of a state of threatened public emergency in the country.

This was after Vice President Inonge Wina moved motion in the house on declaration of threatened state of public emergency following President Lungu’s invocation of article 31 of the national constitution.

After a spirited debate spanning about four hours, the 84 MPs present wholly approved the motion.

And Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has assured the nation that enforcement officers will operate within the confines of the law during this period.

Meanwhile Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said the measure will help arrest all acts of lawlessness witnessed in the recent past.

And the Vice President has thanked MPs for approving the motion which will enhance law and order.

The Presidential Proclamation will remain in force for the next three months.

Meanwhile,State House says the approval by Parliament to enhance measures to preserve public security will enable the security services to be able to curb the rising cases of politically-motivated fires and vandalism of vital electricity supply lines.

And Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the invocation of Article 31 is expected to apply for three months.

Mr. Chanda says government will then re-assess whether the threat to public security has been addressed.

He says the measures, to be enforced through special regulations under the Preservation of Public Security Act, were deemed necessary to restore public order and to prevent a state of public emergency from arising.

Mr. Chanda says in a statement to ZNBC News that government recognizes that the country’s security is an absolute priority for economic development and reassures the international investor community that it is business as usual in the country.

He says the invocation of Article 31 has expressed confidence in government’s measured response in dealing with the rampant cases of sabotage that has beset the country post 2016 elections.

Mr. Chanda says the application of the Preservation of Public Security Act approved by Parliament allows strong and clear action to be taken to protect public safety.

He says it is designed to maintain Law and Order and all actions continue to be subject to Constitutional principles and strict judicial oversight.

Mr. Chanda says the measures are deemed necessary to safeguard the nation’s development trajectory and re-focus national efforts on building a fairer and stronger society, as articulated in the 7th National Development Plan launched last month.

President Lungu sought recourse to the Preservation of the Public Security Act by invoking Article 31 of the Zambian Constitution which governs threats to public security.

The fire at Lusaka City Market that destroyed thousands of shops and stalls on Tuesday last week was the latest in a series of fires nationwide, which appear to have been caused by arson.