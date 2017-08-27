Put the country first-Lifwekelo

PF Member Edwin Lifwekelo has appealed to Members of Parliament, especially from the opposition UPND to put the country first, as parliament re-opens next month.

Mr. Lifwekelo says UPND MPs must put the past behind them and enhance responsiveness and accountability to the voters who put them into office.

He says political rhetoric will not take the country anywhere.

The former UPND deputy Spokesperson has urged the MPs to use their lobbying skills to increase citizens’ control over government and not party interest.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka by Mr. Lifwekelo,