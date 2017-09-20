Quartet nabbed for murder

Police in Nakonde District have arrested 4 people who are alleged to be behind a spate of killings of aged people on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in the area.

The arrest of the 4 suspected criminals has been confirmed to ZANIS in Nakonde by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Godwin Phiri.

Mr. Phiri identified the suspects as Wiza Simwanza, Ronald Mutambo, Shame Sikapizye and Ben Sinkala, all aged between 25 and 31.

The Police Commissioner said that Simwanza is cited in 7 murders from 2014 to 2017 while the other 3 participated in the murder of other victims whilst acting together with the alleged mastermind.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.