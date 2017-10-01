Rail construction date set

Chipata City Mayor Sinoya Mwale says the announcement that construction of the Chipata-Petauke-Serenje railway line will start next year has brought joy to the people of Eastern Province.

Mr. Mwale says this is because the Four-year project will benefit the province in boosting economic activities and creation of job opportunities.

The Chipata City Mayor was speaking to ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka.

Yesterday Minister of Finance Felix Mutati announced that government will start the development of the Chipata-Petauke-Serenje railway line in 2018.

Government has awarded the contract to China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation to construct the 3-hundred and 88.8 kilometer railway line from Chipata through Petauke in Eastern Province to Serenje in Central Province at a cost of 2.3 Billion US do

lars.

The Project that will take four years will create 8-Thousand jobs.