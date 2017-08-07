“RAIN-FED AGRICULTURE IS LIMITING”

Government says it will be impossible for the country to become the food basket of the region as long as farmers continue to depend on rain fed agriculture.

Ministry of Water Development,Sanitation and Environmental Protection Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says irrigation is the solution to increased crop production because it enables farmers harvest three times in a year.

Dr. Chomba was speaking on the sidelines of the 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

He also advised farmers to familiarize themselves with irrigation guidelines contained in the Seventh National Development Plan.

Dr. Chomba says the guidelines are meant to guide the nation on the migration from rain fed agriculture to irrigation.

He said the Seventh National Development Plan also provides guidelines on the provision of Water for other human, animal and environmental activities in an effort to ensure holistic diversification of the economy.