RDA BUILDING MKUSHI TOLL PLAZA

The Road Development Agency -RAdd NewDA- has started constructing a Toll Plaza on the Great North Road in Mkushi District.

The 7.5 million Kwacha Mkushi toll Plaza will take five months to complete.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe who inspected the construction site said the Mkushi toll Plaza will become the sixth in the Province.

Mr. Kabwe said a toll Plaza on the stretch between Kapiri and Nakonde is necessary looking at the high traffic which has put pressure on the maintenance of the road.

He said once complete the Plaza will earn revenue for the maintenance of the Great North Road.