REA to connect more households

The Rural Electrification Authority -REA has budgeted six point eight million kwacha to connect over one thousand households in Mwense district – Luapula Province.

The project that has already started will see health posts, markets permanent and grass thatched houses and chiefdoms connected to electricity by 2018.

REA Chief engineer for power generation and distribution Nason Musonda who confirmed this says so far over 3-hundred and 50 households are currently connected mainly in Mununshi area of Mwense district.

And Mwense central Member of Parliament David Mabumba is happy that many developments taking place in his constituency will change the face of the district.

Mr. Mabumba said this when he met officials from REA in Mwense district who are on the ground to connect more households.

The Area M.P also met Patriotic Front officials at Branch level and donated fifty-five thousand Kwacha towards mobilisation of the party in the area.

He further toured various development projects during his tour of duty of his constituency.