Refugee camps secure-Govt

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says the security situation in the refugee camps in Nchelenge and along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo is stable.

Mr. Kampyongo says the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo is of great concern to Zambia.

He says the matter will also be discussed during the African Union 5th High Level Seminar on Peace and Security taking place in Livingstone.

Mr Kampyongo has told ZNBC in an interview in Livingstone that the government is now focused on the social needs of the refugees and their relocation to a new permanent site.

He said screening of refugees has continued by security officers who have established a permanent presence at both the border and in the refugee camps.

Government has released 2.8 million Kwacha towards the construction of a mother’s shelter, drilling of a borehole and improvement of power system at Habulile rural health centre in Dundumwezi.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this when he visited the rural health post.

Dr Chilufya said President Edgar Lungu is committed to providing universal health coverage.

The Minister says the people of Southern Province are an integral part of Zambia.

Dr Chilufya said there can never be development in the country without a healthy work force.

He said Southern Province and Dundumwezi in particular contributed positively to the food basket of the country hence the need to promote a health livelihood in the area.