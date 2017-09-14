Refugee nabbed for murder

Police in Kalumbila District, North-western Province, have arrested a 41-year-old female refugee of Meheba refugee camp for allegedly murdering a 52-year-old male refugee of the same area.

The incident is believed to have happened between September 9th and 13th 2017 at Meheba refugee camp in Kalumbila district.

North-western province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Solwezi and identified the deceased as Chingudo Arumida.

Ruth Pedulo has since been arrested and detained over the killing.

Mr. Daka said Arumida was hit with clutches and that he sustained injuries to the ribs and a scar on the head.

He said the body of the deceased is lying in Lumwana General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old woman of Zambezi district has died after being caught by a crocodile in the Zambezi river.

Mr. Daka said Kahembi Mukala was caught on Sunday at Kasombu area and her body was only retrieved Wednesday.