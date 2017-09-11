Refugees cautioned against unlawful conduct

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has called on refugees coming in the Province from the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- to abide by the laws of the country.

The Luapula Province Minister says Zambia will continue to provide a safe place for people from other countries but emphasised that refugees coming in the country should abide by the laws of the country.

He said the country is ready for the refugees adding that this is not the first time that the country has received refugees from the DRC.

ZANIS reports the provincial Minister said this when he checked on works for the preparation of a transit site at Kenani in Nchelenge were the refugees are supposed to be moved from Ponde Secondary School where they are currently accommodated.

The Minister has since called on the refugees to also respect the values and cultures of the host community.

And Zambia Red Cross Society Nchelenge District Vice Chairperson Grandwell Chilukuta disclosed to the Provincial Minister that the transit site for the refugees almost ready.

Mr Chilukuta disclosed that over 1200 refugees have been received in Chienge District and are expected to be transferred to the transit camp.

He disclosed that the Red Cross Society working with the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees will move the refugees from Chienge to the transit centre.

The Refugees will be moved to Maheba Refugee camp later.

He however, said the number has kept growing and that more refugees are expected in the province.