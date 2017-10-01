Rehabilitate more schools-Govt told

The Ministry of General Education has been advised to urgently embark on works to rehabilitate old Schools built by the World Bank in the 1960s even as government is building new ones.

Former Samfya Secondary School Pupils Association National Secretary Moses Lwando says government has so far done well in building new schools across the country but notes that old schools seem to be in deplorable state requiring rehabilitation.

Mr. Lwando has cited Samfya Secondary School in Luapula province as one which needs urgent rehabilitation as most of the dormitories and classes have cracked walls and bunk beds have collapsed.

He says ablution blocks are also on the verge of collapsing.

Mr. Lwando notes that it is unsafe for the girl child at the School to be using pit latrines at night as they are outside the wall fence of the hostels.

He has further appealed to former Samfya Secondary School pupils to consider giving back to the school.

Mr. Lwando said this in a walk-in interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka.