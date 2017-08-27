Rejects mine job cuts-Mumba

Kantanshi Independent Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has urged Government not to allow any job cuts at Mopani Copper Mine – MCM.

Mr. Mumba has further implored Government to deal firmly with the Mine that has terminated the contracts for over 300 suppliers and contractors on the Copperbelt.

And Mr. Mumba has advised Copperbelt based parliamentarians against remaining quiet over the crisis at Mopani.

Mr. Mumba says the Copperbelt risks becoming a ghost Town if Mopani goes ahead with the job cuts that will leave hundreds of miners redundant.

MCM has written to Government indicating its intention to lay off Four Thousand Seven Hundred miners.

The Kantanshi lawmaker says Mopani should settle its commercial dispute with the Copperbelt Energy Cooperation amicably without touching on the welfare of miners.

MCM and CEC are currently in a dead lock over revised energy tariffs.

The Kantanshi MP said this at a media briefing in Mufulira.

And Mr. Mumba has asked Government to consider revoking the work permits of some expatriates at the mine who are seemingly behind the fracas at Mopani.

Meanwhile, the Kantanshi MP is concerned that the prices of essential goods are still high.

Mr. Mumba says the Ministry of Finance should constitute measurers that will compel manufacturers to consider slashing the prices of commodities.

He says the current economic fundamentals are favorable adding that prices of goods should reduce.

Mr. Mumba has cited the reduced inflation and stability in the exchange rate.

He wonders why the prices of essential goods are still high despite the positive gains the country is scoring economically.