Relocation exercise on this week

Government will this Saturday embark on the relocation exercise of the displaced farmers because of the construction of the Copperbelt International Airport.

The farmers will be relocated to a 2-thousand-hectare piece land in Misaka area which has been identified by government.

ZANIS reports that Special Assistant to the President for Project Monitoring and Implementation, Andrew Chellah together with Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga visited the area and noted that President Edgar Lungu is committed to ensuring that th

project is successfully implemented.

And Mr. Kamanga explained that about two thousand hectares of land has since been surveyed and over 4-hundred and 50 lots are expected to be created for the compensation of the affected farmers.

Mr. Kamanga added that about 300 farm lots have been beaconed and will be distributed according to the hectarage farmers were sitting on.

The Permanent Secretary further announced that government has also released an additional 7 million Kwacha to effect the relocation exercise other than the 21 million Kwacha that was earlier released for compensation.

He said the relocation exercise will include projects such as sinking of boreholes and opening up of roads among others.