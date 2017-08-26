Remain calm-Mine workers told

The United Mine workers Union of Zambia (UMUZ) has appealed to all workers at Mopani Copper Mine and Konkola Copper Mine – KCM to remain calm and focused during this undesirable period.

Mopani and Copperbelt Energy Corporation are locked in a dispute after the mining giant refused to pay for the revised electricity tariffs being paid by other mining companies in the Country while KCM has maintained that it will go ahead and outsource the management of the mine.

Union General Secretary, Yosamu Nyirongo however says workers at the two mining companies should not panic as their unions are following the issues closely.

Mr. Nyirongo has also thanked Government for ensuring that both Mopani and Konkola copper mines negotiate with stakeholders to stabilize the business operations.

He has urged union leaders to refrain from issuing half-baked statements to the media on matters that are still under discussion as it undermines the spirit of dialogue between parties.

Mr. Nyirongo notes that the courts of law should be left to determine the outcome of the matter between CEC and Mopani because the two parties are operating under a duly signed contract.

This is according to a statement made available to Znbc news in Lusaka.