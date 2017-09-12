RESOURCE MOP-UP KEY FOR 2018-MUTATI

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has announced that the 2018 national budget will largely focus on enhancing domestic resource mobilization.

Mr. Mutati says the budget will outline government’s desire to increase domestic revenue through service, compliance and better enforcement of revenue collection mechanisms.

He says his ministry targets to increase the proportion of tax revenue against the National Gross Domestic Product beyond the current 17 percent.

Mr. Mutati says this will be achieved through increased tax compliance from 47 percent to 70 percent and minimizing revenue leakages and illicit financial flows especially with trading partners like South Africa.

And Mr. Mutati says the improved tax collection and monitoring systems is a priority matter for his ministry.

He says a partnership between the Zambia Revenue Authority and South Africa Revenue Services to which a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed this month.

The Minister says 2018 will be a year to deliver President Edgar Lungu’s vision of actualizing the development agenda.

Mr. Mutati said this when he addressed staff the Zambian High Commission staff at the mission in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mutati has invited South African Deputy Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and the South African Revenue Services Commissioner General Tom Moyane to witness the 2018 national budget presentation.