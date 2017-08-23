Rev. Sumaili Vs HH case fails to take off

The case in which Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili is accused of defaming opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has failed to take off.

This is because Reverend Sumaili is out of the country.

Reverend Sumaili was taken to court by Mr. Hichilema for commenting on a treason case which was dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP via a nolle prosequi in the High Court.

When the matter came up, defence Lawyer Lubinda Linyama informed the court that the Minister is out of jurisdiction.

Mr. Linyama said all the parties in the matter were informed that the Minister will not be available.

In this matter, the DPP has already made an application to take over the case.

This is because all criminal matters in Zambia are supposed to be prosecuted by or with the permission of the DPP.

But Mr. Hichilema has hired private lawyers to prosecute the matter.

Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga is yet to deliver a ruling on the application by the DPP to take over the matter.

She has since adjourned the matter to September 11, 2017.