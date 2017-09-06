SABLE FACES THE AXE

Government will terminate the contract for Sable Construction for the Periodic maintenance of the Kabwe-Ngabwe Road.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says Sable has not moved on site to maintain the road despite receiving payment towards the 130-million-kwacha project.

Mr. Kabwe says the 2-year project has not been attended to and that the only option is to terminate the contract.

He says the economic road which links Central Province to the Copperbelt becomes impassable during the rainy season.

And Mr. Kabwe has informed Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe of the Lenje people that the Kabwe Ngabwe Road will be tarred next year.

He said consultants are already on the ground carrying out feasibility studies for the road.

Mr. Kabwe was speaking when he called on the Chief at his palace this morning and presented him with a copy of the National Development Plan.

And Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe said nothing will stop him from working with President Lungu for the development of the country.

He said it is unfortunate that some traditional leaders have tarnished his image as people thought it is him who is against the government of President Lungu.

The traditional leader said he is interested in development and that no one will stop him from working with the government