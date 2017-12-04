SADC pays tribute to Zambia

The Southern African Development Community -SADC- has paid a glowing tribute to Zambia for her contribution to the liberation movement in the region.

SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax says Zambia is one of the founding countries that mounted sustained political efforts to ensure most of her neighbours attained Independence.

Dr. Tax reiterated Zambia’s continued role in forging social, economic and political integration in the region.

She said this when she received letters of credence from Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Brigadier General Patrick Tembo with extra accreditation as Permanent Representative to the Southern African Development Community.

Meanwhile General Tembo assured the Executive Secretary of Zambia’s continued support as incoming chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Mission in Botswana, Kasabo Kalusa.