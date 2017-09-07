SADC TV LAUNCH DEFERRED

Zambia has commended SADC on its decision to defer the launch of the SADC Television Bouquet aimed at promoting regional integration.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga says the decision will enable SADC member states to come up with an acceptable framework that will promote the fair sharing of TV content and the retention of heritage.

Ms. Mulenga says the deferring of the SADC television is due to many factors that were not clarified which range from the nature and harmonization of local content into the SADC television bouquet and regulatory framework.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba says Zambia has the potential of raising over Six Million U.S dollars annually through enactment of a levy on the usage of Voice over Internet Protocol.

He says Zambia has a huge number of subscribers using smart phones that enable them deliver voice communication using different methods.

Mr. Mushimba says government will consider the idea as a tax revenue measure because it is being implemented in some African countries at minimal costs to internet users.

The Ministers were speaking during the SADC meeting of Ministers for Communications and ICT in Durban South Africa.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Mission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.