Sam Shepard dies

US actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73.

Shepard wrote more than 40 plays and won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for Buried Child in 1979.

He went on to be nominated for the best supporting actor Oscar for 1983’s The Right Stuff and starred in films like Black Hawk Down as well as co-writing 1984’s Paris, Texas.

He died at home in Kentucky on Thursday, his family have confirmed.

Shepard’s death came after he experienced complications from motor neurone disease, also known as ALS.

His first major acting role was in Terrence Malik’s Days of Heaven in 1978, in which he starred alongside Richard Gere.

Other film credits include Steel Magnolias, The Pelican Brief and The Accidental Husband.

More recently, he was seen as Robert Rayburn in two series of Netflix thriller Bloodline.

Shepard also appears in psychological thriller Never Here, which had its premiere last month.

He was nominated for two other Pulitzers, for Broadway plays Fool for Love and True West. His final play was A Particle of Dread, which was first performed in New York in 2014.

His other screenplays, other than Paris, Texas, included Robert Altman’s Fool for Love, a film version of his play. His novel, The One Inside, was published earlier this year.

A spokesman said Shepard’s family were with him when he died. He leaves children Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard and sisters Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.

BBC