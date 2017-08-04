SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA CAUTIONED

Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned opposition United Progressive People President Saviour Chishimba for Defamation of the President.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo says the offence is contrary to Section 69 Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Ms Katongo says Dr Chishimba allegedly committed the offence on July 1st, 2017 in Lusaka.

The UPP leader has since been detained in police custody for questioning and will be charged later.

And, Ms Katongo said Police will issue a comprehensive statement once officers are done with the process.

She said this in a statement issued to ZNBC news.

Meanwhile Police in Kabwe have arrested six people among them a Councillor for alleged illegal land allocation at the Kabwe Municipal Council.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says all those who will be mentioned in the illegal land allocation in Kabwe will be prosecuted.