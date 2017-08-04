SCHOOL CONGESTION WORRIES STATE

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga is concerned with the levels of congestion in some schools.

Dr Wachinga said this is the reason why government is developing infrastructure so that pupils learn in habitable conditions.

The minister was speaking in Solwezi when he met North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo.

And Mr Mateyo says President Lungu has managed to connect all the districts in North Western province to the National grid while major works are being done to develop roads to boost economic growth.

He says there is need for parliamentarians and people in the region to be practical and appreciate the development strides President Lungu is making in the region.

The Permanent Secretary says government has an elaborate program to change the economic Land scape of the region.