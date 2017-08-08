SCHOOL NAMED AFTER LUNGU

Various stakeholders who include Chiefs and elected officials in Kawambwa District have resolved to name Luapula Province’s first ever Girls Technical High School after President Edgar Lungu.

The Technical High School is being constructed in Sub Chief Kabanda’s area by China Harbour under the 142 million United States dollars contract for the Kawambwa-Mporokoso road.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela says the coming of the technical high school will be a relief to Luapula Province which currently has no technical high school.

Mr. Chitotela says China Harbour is scheduled to hand over the school to government within 24 months.

The Minister has also disclosed that the high cases of early pregnancies and school drop outs are expected to reduce once more girls are encouraged to stay in school.

And Sub Chief Kabanda of the Chishinga speaking of Kawambwa District says the coming of the Girls Technical School is a confirmation that his area is now a priority in government’s agenda.

Sub-Chief Kabanda says in the past, his chiefdom never received any development and the coming of schools and clinics just confirms that President Lungu loves people in rural areas.

President Edgar Lungu commissioned the construction of the 142 kilometers Kawambwa-Mporokoso road last month.

Apart from constructing the road and the Girls Technical High School, China Harbour will also rehabilitate a hospital, build another school and construct township roads in Mporokoso within the 12 months contract period.