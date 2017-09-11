Schools open

The Road Transport and Safety Agency – RTSA and the Ministry of General Education have called on parents and guardians to ensure pupils use appropriate modes of transport as they return to schools tomorrow for the opening of the third term school calendar.

In a joint statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka, RTSA and the Ministry of General Education say Parents and guardians should ensure pupils do not use trucks or open vans as such kind of vehicles compromise the safety of pupils.

RTSA has observed that trucks are often used for transportation of people in rural areas and this causes a danger in case of a road accident.

In 2005, forty-four schoolchildren died after a truck carrying more than 100 students overturned in Kawambwa in Luapula Province.

All Pubic Service Vehicles (PSV) drivers Have Also Been cautioned to observe appropriate speed limits to avoid any road accidents during this period.

RTSA says it will work with the Zambia police to ensure PSV drivers do not contravene the traffic laws by overloading and over speeding.

The two have said this in a joint statement signed by RTSA Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga and Ministry of General Education Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga.