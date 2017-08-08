SCOTLAND TO MEET HH

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland is this afternoon expected to visit incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for the second time at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the second visit is because of matters that arose when Mrs Scotland presented her Report to President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Chanda says the report was based on the meeting that Mrs. Scotland had with Mr. Hichilema.

Mr. Chanda told Journalists in Lusaka that at the right time the visiting Secretary General of the Commonwealth will brief the media on her visit to Zambia.

He said before going to Kabwe Mrs. Scotland will call on Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini.

Mrs. Scotland is in Zambia for a series of meetings with various players regarding issues of promoting gender equality and peace among others.