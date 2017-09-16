Senegal refuses to play Zambia

Zambia’s participation at the ongoing women’s’ Under 20 Handball African junior championship has suffered a setback after Senegal refused to play them.

Senegal has protested Zambia’s late arrival at the games and have refused to play the rescheduled fixture.

Handball Association of Zambia President Bwalya Banda says the problem has been compounded by language barrier, as Zambia is the only English-speaking country at the Ivory Coast games.

Banda however says a technical meeting has been called to chat the way forward.

The Zambian girls started their campaign in the African junior championship on high, beating hosts Ivory Coast 36-23 on Friday.