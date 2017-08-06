Seven die in Road accident

Seven people have died after the mini bus they were in overturned along the Choma – Namwala road.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso says the Toyota Hiace Mini Bus registration number BAE 2682 carrying 25 passengers over turned around 20 hours on Saturday night due to over speeding.

Mr. Kapeso says five people died on the spot including the driver identified as Brighton Hadunka while the other two died from Namwala District Hospital.

He said 18 passengers are currently being treated at Namwala District hospital.

Mr. Kapeso disclosed this to ZNBC news in a statement.

And the Southern Province Police Chief has cautioned motorists driving in the night to always be prudent and exercise patience bearing in mind that they are carrying lives of people.