Seven perish in road accident

Seven choir members of Saint John’s Catholic Church Choir in Kasama have died in a road traffic accident while 30 others have sustained injuries .

Police Spokesman Easter Katongo has told ZNBC News in a statement that thia was after a canter they were travelling in overturned along the Kayambi-Nseluka road in Northern Province.

Mrs. Katongo says the accident happened yesterday around 15:00hrs when a Mitsubishi canter which was being driven by Andrew Bwalya who had carried 40 passengers on board failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

She said six people died on the spot while one died at Kasama Hospital.

Mrs Katongo says all the 40 passengers were members of St John’s Catholic Church choir who were coming from Chief Chimba in Kasama.

She said the deceased have been identified as Gertrude Chilombo, Anna Sampa, Judith Chisanga, Mukuka Theresa, Patricia Chishimba, Judith Nsofwa, Doreen Kangwa.

Meanwhile, Kasama central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa is saddened with the loss of seven productive lives in the same accident.

Mr. Sampa who has since sent a message of condolence to the bereaved families says he is also shocked with the death of Wand Mtonga, a Journalist from ZANIS.

The Kasama central lawmaker says he will be with the bereaved families until the accident victims are put to rest.