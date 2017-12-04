Share the profits-LUSAMBO

Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says the good Copper price on the London Metal Exchange market should trickle down to miners.

Mr. Lusambo says miners must be well rewarded in terms of bonuses especially that the mines are marking profits.

He says government will continue providing mining companies with an enabling environment to enhance their operations.

Mr. Lusambo was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

The Central Statistics office-CSO- last week announced that country’s copper export for the month of October has increased by 25.2 percent from almost 61, 000 metric tons to 76,000 metric tons.

CSO Director John Kalumbi said copper prices on the London metal exchange has increased by 1.6 percent from 6,689.0 US dollar per metric ton to 6,797.4 U.S dollar per metric ton.

Meanwhile, Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has commended President Edgar Lungu’s call for Mopani Copper Mine to engage ex-miners in its plan to demolish two of its plants.

Mr. Mumba says the proceeds from the plants should benefit ex-miners.

He says the former miners should accrue benefits from the sale of steel from the two plants and Shinde Stadium which is also marked for demolition.

Mr. Mumba has thanked Mopani Copper Mines Management and President Lungu for coming to the aid of our ex miners.

And Mr. Mumba is confident that Mighty Mufulira Wanderers will soon bounce back into the premier league after being relegated in the just ended super league.

He was speaking to ZNBC news in an interview in Lusaka