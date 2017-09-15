Zimbabwe 1-1 Shepolopolo

The Zambia National Womens’ Team has played to a 1-all draw with hosts Zimbabwe at the ongoing 2017 COSAFA Womens’ Championship.

The Shepolopolo went ahead early in the first half through Captain Barbara Banda but the Zimbabweans equalised in the sixth minute courtesy of Rutendo Makore.

Makore proved to be a thorn in the flesh of the Zambian defence, which however held on till the last whistle.

Zambia now has four points from two games, having beaten Malawi 6-3 in the first game.

The Shepolopolo’s last Group game is on Sunday against Madagascar at the Barbourfields Stadium, where all Group A games are being played.

The first round is a round-robin format, with the pool winners and best-placed runner-up advancing to the semifinals, which will be played on September 21.

The COSAFA Womens’ final will be played three days later on September 24, with the bronze-medal game played a day before.

Zimbabwe are the defending champions.