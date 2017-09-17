Shepolopolo eyes semi-final spot

The Zambia Women National Team conclude their group matches at the ongoing Cosafa Castle Cup with a tie against Madagascar aiming to qualify to the semi-finals.

Zambia and Zimbabwe are battling for top spot and are tied on four points with the host nation having a superior goal difference.

Coach Albert Kachinga will be looking to Barbara Banda, Noria Sosala and Misozi Zulu to conjure a way past the Madagascar defence.

With Zimbabwe also in action against Malawi in the other Group A match Zambia will have to push for a win to secure qualification to the semi-finals where only table toppers and one best loser in the three groups will make the cut.

In the other match Zimbabwe will face a Malawi side that also has a chance to sneak into the semi-finals with their star striker Tabitha Chawinga providing the greatest threat.

Zimbabwe and Zambia both have four points, while Malawi have three and the Malagasy zero.

In Group C, South Africa will hope to seal top spot when they take on Botswana at the Luveve Stadium (16h30), but will also be wary of their opponents.

Namibia will be waiting for any slip-ups as they take on Lesotho at the same time, who are now out of contention for a place in the semifinals.

South Africa have a full haul of six points from their two games, while Namibia and Botswana have three and Lesotho none.

Only the top teams in each pool advance to the semifinals, along with the best-placed runner-up.

Fazfootball