Shepolopolo gear up

Zambia Women’s National football team coach Albert Kachinga has named a final 20-member team for the 2017 COSAFA championship billed for September 13 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Kachinga says six players are from the under 17 team who made an appearance at the last women’s world cup.

He has assured the nation of good results by replicating the men’s national team which is doing well so far.

Kachinga says the team has trained adequately and expects the shepolopolo to move to the next round.

He says the team will depart for the tournament this Saturday.

Kachinga was speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile team captain Barbara Banda said the team has been drawn in a difficult group and will bank on experience to progress at the tournament.

Zambia has been drawn in group A of the regional tournament alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar and has picked up bronze medals twice.