Shepolopolo qualifies to Cosafa semies

The Zambia National women football team has qualified to the semi-finals of the ongoing COSAFA women tournament in Zimbabwe after they thrashed Madagascar by seven goals to one in the last group (A) fixture.

Zambia has qualified as group winners after accumulating seven points while Zimbabwe and Malawi settled for a three all draw.

Against Madagascar, Zambia put up a virtuoso performance that saw Mercy Zulu score a brace while the inspiration Barbara Banda was on target with Grace Chanda, Sharon Chilsehe, Noria Sosala and Sharon Chileshe all contributing a goal each.

Zambia will await the winners of Group C where South Africa is the favourite to pick up the top spot.

The Shepolopolo will play their semifinal match on Thursday at Barbourfields Stadium.

In the run up to the semi-final qualification, Zambia walloped Malawi by six goals to three, draw one all against Zimbabwe before whitewashing Madagascar by a seven-one score line.

Fazfootball