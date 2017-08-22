Shepolopolo squad trimmed

Zambia Women National Team coach Albert Kachinga has trimmed his squad to 27 players after one week of drilling the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup bound team.

Kachinga has dropped eleven players from his 37 member squad as the team shapes up for the Cosafa Women Championship that will be held in Bulawayo next month.

The team went through the paces at Edwin Imboela Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Among the players dropped are Memory Chansa (Konkola Blades), Astridah Pupe (Moba Queens), Carol Nsama (Mufulira Wanderers), Sharon Chileshe (Green Buffaloes), Elizabeth Mutale (Green Eagles) and Marjory Mulenga (Moba Hotel).

The rest are Grace Nanyinza (Indeni), Jacqueline Nkole (Indeni), Chiko Nkhoma (Red Arrows), Elina Mbewe (National Assembly) and Natasha Witika (Zesco United).

Kachinga has summoned Red Arrows’ Rachael Lungu to fire up the team’s attack.

The 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship will bring together 12 nations competing for regional honours at the finals in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from September 13-24.

The event will bring together 11 of the 14 countries from the region, as well as East African guest nation Kenya.

The COSAFA nations that have entered the championship are Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

Draws for the pool stages will be made on August 23 in Johannesburg.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Hazel Nali, Ngambo Musole, Catherine Musonda (Zesco United), Annie Namoonje (Mufulira Wanderers)

DEFENDERS:

Judith Zulu, Anita Mulenga, Annie Kibanji (Green Buffaloes), Margaret Belemu, Elizabeth Nachivula (Red Arrows), Elizabeth Mutale (Green Eagles), Jane Chalwe (Zesco United), Grace Zulu

MIDFEILDERS

Helen Chanda , Mary Wilombe, Misozi Zulu (Red Arrows), Rhoda Chileshe , Esther Mukwasa, Milika Limwanya (Zesco United), Ireen Lungu, Barbara Banda, Lweendo Chisamu (Green Buffaloes),

STRIKERS

Esther Mushota (Moba Queens), Rachael Nachula (Green Buffaloes), Havel Chitundu, Grace Chanda (Zesco United), Noria Sosala and Theresa Chewe (Indeni).

