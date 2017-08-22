SI to compel 50% cargo to be ferried by rail coming

Government says it is in the process of implementing a statutory instrument to compel business houses to transport 40 to 50 percent of excess cargo by railway.

Minister of Communications and Transport, Brian Mushimba says the recently signed agreement by Tanzania Zambia Railways -TAZARA- and Zambia Railways Limited to ply on each other’s rails offers added advantage to business entities.

Mr. Mushimba says this will also play a key role in facilitating transportation of excess grain from the farmers to available markets in the East African block.

He said this during a meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Dora Siliya, Tazara, Zambia Railways, and Millers Association of Zambia and Grain Traders to discuss the possibility of exporting excess maize to markets in East Africa.

And Ms. Siliya said her Ministry has identified markets in East Africa for the excess maize from the last bumper harvest.

She also said it is Government’s responsibility to support the growth of the private sector.