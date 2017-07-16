Sihlangu, Chipolopolo in battle

The Zambia national football team takes on their Swaziland counterparts in the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) second round first leg encounter away in Mbabane.

This is barely a week after the Wedson Nyirenda coached side was humiliated 3-1 by Zimbabwe in the finals of the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Fazfootball website reports that Nyirenda has beefed up his squad summoning Zesco United and Zanaco players for the CHAN encounter to be played over two legs.

The winner over two legs between Zambia and Swaziland will be away in the first leg on August 12 and the home leg will follow on August 19 against either South Africa or Botswana.

Zambia will be facing the Sihlangu for the second time in the CHAN qualifiers after eliminating the latter 3-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 home win in the final leg for the inaugural tournament in Cote d’Ivoire in 2009.

Chipolopolo will be seeking their third CHAN outing and second successive qualification after reaching the quarterfinals at the 2016 edition of the competition in Rwanda.

Neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo are the defending champions.

The match will be played on Sunday at the Somhlolo Stadium in Mbabane with the return leg set for Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on July 22.