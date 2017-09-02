Siliya warns erring officers

Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya has warned of stern action against agricultural officers in border posts who are issuing import permits for the refined edible oils without authority.

Ms. Siliya says import permits for edible oils are currently issued centrally at the Ministry of Agriculture headquarters upon scrutinising requests.

The Minister says she is aware of officers in some border posts lying that they have been authorised to issue import permit for edible oils.

Ms Siliya says government will take stern action against officers who will be found wanting.

She says her Ministry has not issued any import permits for the past three months and that all refined oils imported during this period were illegally smuggled into the country.

Ms Siliya says government is trying to promote local processors and ensure the industry becomes viable and competitive.

She says her Ministry is also studying the request by the Edible Oils Association of Zambia to remove the 16 per cent Value Added Tax -VAT on the edible oils so as to make the industry competitive.

The Minister says after studying the matter, her ministry will make a submission to the Ministry of Finance.

Ms Siliya said this in Lusaka during a meeting with the Edible Oils Association Zambia.

And Edible Oils Association representative Dharmesh Patel said the removal of 16 per cent VAT on refined oils would make the local industry competitive.

Mr Patel said Zambia has produced enough crop for local processing of edible oils, but the 16 per cent VAT is making the local industry uncompetitive.